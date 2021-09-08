Atul Jindal choreographs the new dance number, Kanta Laga, that features Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha and Tony Kakkar

If you were wondering who is behind the groovy steps in the hit number Kanta Laga featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, it's Bollywood choreographer Atul Jindal. In the last decade, the Mumbai-based choreographer who made stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan dance, talks about the dance number that dropped today and his strong connection with Honey Singh.

How was it choreographing for Kanta Laga?

Kanta Laga is a fun dance number with three powerhouses of talent coming together. The experience was incredible, to say the least. It was a challenge creating moves for these three artistes, who have their distinct style. To create something that complemented their styles, was the big challenge. The choreography is fun like the song itself and I hope the audience will love the hook step and dance to it.

You have choreographed Honey Singh earlier too?

My first project with him was the song Blue Eyes. Our bond has only grown stronger after that project and it feels great to work with him as I understand his rhythm quite well. Being of the same age and coming from a non-industry background helped us connect instantly and we love and respect each other’s craft. Honey always gives me the space to be creative which allows me to explore and create something truly unique with him.

Among the many Bolly celebs whom you have choreographed, who made you live your fanboy moment?

It has to be Big B. I designed his move for the film Bhootnath Returns and it was a dream come true. He is so hardworking and dedicated to his craft that it’s mind-blowing. He would be the first person to arrive on the set and would practise over and over again. We have so much to learn from him.

Future projects?

I have choreographed Badshah for his next song which will be out soon. And I’m very excited to share that I’ve just finished shooting my directorial debut music video with singer Ipsitaa, which too should be out soon.

