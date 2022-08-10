Shiamak Davar’s team performs at the closing ceremony of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022

After choreographing the opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai in July, celebrated choreographer Shiamak Davar has taken the centre stage at the closing ceremony of the event as well. The opening ceremony flaunted the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu which was envisioned by director Vignesh Shivan. From lit-up highways to chess-themed buses, autos, and bridges, the event took over the state of Tamil Nadu.

The two-week long convention had over 350 teams representing 187 countries battling on the black and white tiles. For the closing ceremony, Shiamak helmed the choreography team in charge of all the routines on display within both: the opening and closing ceremonies. In line with the curtain raiser, the closing ceremony saw director Vignesh Shivan and Shiamak come together to evoke a sense of national and cultural pride with emotive yet entertaining routines. From portraying the rich agricultural heritage of Tamil Nadu to elaborate routines highlighting India’s labor to national liberty, the routine left many teary-eyed.

“The fact that this is the first time India is hosting this prestigious event is already really special to me, but then to be allowed to implement my creative vision and choreograph these ceremonies is an absolute honour,” said Shiamak.

The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad was inaugurated on July 28th by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin. Five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand also made an appearence.