Pandit Birju Maharaj’s students pay an ode to him with the Nrityanidhi Baithak

This year in January, renowned Kathak dancer, the veteran guru Pandit Birju Maharaj died at the age of 84. The teacher, who has trained innumerable students and established dancers, has left behind a rich legacy. Two of his students pay an ode to their late teacher with a one-of-its-kind show. Titled Nrityanidhi Baithak, the show is conceptualised and will be presented by Shoma Kaikini-Singh and Harshvardhan Singh.

“This baithak is a novel concept and is inspired by the mehfils (gatherings) that used to take place in Lucknow way before the British rule. Kathak dancers enacted stories of Radha and Krishna, and would present a performance of singing and dancing. But after the British projected these evenings in bad light, these became a thing of past,” explains Shoma. Her show will be presented in an open-air amphitheatre, at dusk. The dancer also reveals that this particular programme is special for both her and Harsvardhan because of their connection with their guru. “Harshvardhan was guruji’s student for 25 years. He literally grew up under Birju Maharaj’s tutelage, and was around geniuses like Zakir Hussain, Bhimsen Joshi and Jagjit Singh who used to visit guruji’s house,” shares Shoma. Harshvardhan will present pieces that were composed and choreographed by Birju Maharaj, and he will intersperse it with his narration about his guru’s life. While Shoma will present a few pieces that she has worked on, inspired by her teacher. However, both of them will share their experiences of being guruji’s students.

“The opening piece is the Ardha Nareshwar, that was composed by Maharaj ji. Harshvardhan will perform this. It’s a teen taal (16 beats) composition, then I will present a few pieces which are in jhaptal (10 beats),” explains the dancer. The next day, Shoma will present another baithak with her sister Ashwini Kaikini and student Akruti Shah at the Nrityanidhi school premises. “After spending two years indoors because of the pandemic, we wanted to present something unique to the audience,” she signs off.

Rs 700. Today, 5:15 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur