Stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh attend Radhika Merchant’s Arangetram hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani

It was a star-studded affair for Ambanis’ to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant (Anant Ambani’s fiancé) as she made her classical dance debut last weekend at the Arangetram ceremony. Hosted by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani at Jio World Centre’s grand theatre in Mumbai, the event was attended by biggies of Bollywood.

Apart from the entire Ambani family including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani with their son Prithvi, Anant Ambani, and Kokilabn Ambani, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Meezan Jaffery, Rajkumar Hirani and others also attended the ceremony. Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were also spotted at the function.

For the unversed, the Tamil word Arangetram is a dancer’s debut on-stage performance after completion of their formal training in classical dance. And Radhika, who is a regular attendee at Ambani’s family occasions, came into the limelight at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika is the daughter of Encore healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The 24-year-old has been training classical dance Bharatnatyam from Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. She hails from Gujarat and went to the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School before completing her IB Diploma from BD Somani International School. Radhika has a bachelor's degree in politics and economics from New York University. And After returning to India she started working as a sales professional in a real estate firm. She is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha.