Kolkata Centre for Creativity to host a unique workshop that merges dance and self-identity

One of Kolkata’s multidisciplinary hotspots Kolkata Centre for Creativity is organising a unique workshop that is themed around contemporary dance and how it can be used as a tool for introspection. The workshop titled The Physical Brain Workshop has been curated by danseuse Ronita Mookerji. It will combine elements and techniques from Bharatanatyam & Contemporary Dance genres to create an understanding, awareness, and deeper connection with the physical body. The experience and challenges will be shared by the teacher as well as the student, thereby creating a safe space for movement practice and explorations, through an exchange of physical practice and discussions. This three-day workshop will be followed by a dance and film project Amorphous composed by Ronita herself along with fellow artist Priyanshi Vasani. The latter is a personal visual journal of two female artists on a quest to question identity and being through the language of contemporary dance and visual documentation. Amorphous’ music lineup has been composed by Nikhil Nagaraj & Gayne from Kalimpong. Passes for the workshop and the visual documentation have been segmented separately.

What: The Physical Brain Workshop & Amorphous

Where: Dance Room, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, EM Bypass, Kolkata

When: June 16- June 18 (11 am onwards);

Amorphous- June 19 (6 pm onwards)

Price: Rs 3000 for the workshop; Rs. 200 for Donor Pass

Contact: Website: kolkatacentreforcreativity.org