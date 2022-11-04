Raadha Kalpa Production’s new show, The Goddess premieres this weekend

City-based bharatanatyam dancer and and actress, Rukmini Vijayakumar who was last seen in filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam is all set to premiere her new production —The Goddess. Inspired by the concept of female energy, the show portrays what it is to be a woman and how women are represented socially and culturally. “There is such beauty in the way people view the goddesses in our culture. They are given a great amount of love and respect and I hope that we all can do the same for the women in our lives and those around us,” Rukmini shares.

Choreographed and directed by Rukmini herself, the three-part event by Raadha Kalpa Production focuses on the archetypes of power, sensuality and beauty. “Each performance will treat the energy of the goddess in a different way,” she reveals.

The first piece, Sundari, represents the sensuality and beauty of the goddess. The music for this performance is composed by violinist Ambi Subramaniam. The next one, Manonmani, showcases the goddess as a creator and is supported by percussionists, Sunaad Anoor and Vinod Shyam Anoor. The show comes to an end with Maharajni. The piece will depict the power of modern-women who are objectified by the media. Elaborating on Maharajni, the dancer adds, “this is the only piece with lyrics, and we have opted for a traditional Hindustani bhajan that is composed by vocalist Raghuram Rajagopalan.”

The show, featuring dancers clad in classic blue, purple and orange bharatanatyam costumes, promises to be a mesmerising show.

Rs 500 onwards. November 7, 7.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram



mail: srushti@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @Sru_Kulkarni