Sharmila Mukerjee’s Pravaha Dance Festival will feature a mix of odissi and bharatanatyam performances

Leading odissi exponent Sharmila Mukerjee is all set to pre-miere the 10th edition of Pravaha Dance Festival — an ode to the late odissi legend and Padma Vibhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. Through a series of performances, Sharmila and her students will pay homage to the dancer’s vision, creativity and artistic productions. Giving us an early preview of the same, Sharmila shares what to expect.

Sharmila and group



The odissi production by Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance will present an original choreography by Sharmila herself, a couple of performances by Sanjali Ensemble and a bharatanatyam performance by Parshwanath S Upadhye, Shruti Gopal and Adithya PV. “I am quite excited as all the three pieces are completely new. It will be the premiere of new choreographies and new music,” says the recipient of

the Mahari Award.



Sharmila is gearing up to present a very unique solo performance — Menaka. As the name implies, her production will follow the story of the most beautiful and intelligent apsara, Menaka, in Hindu mythology. This 25-minute piece will revolve around the story of sage Vishwamitra, Menaka and the pride-stricken god Indra. Talking about the same, she states, “Unlike the movies, which represent the cruel side of Menaka, this choreography will showcase her feelings about love and the heartbreak she experiences when she is forced to leave Vishwamitra and her child when Indra orders her to return to heaven. It will also portray her views on how she feels used for Indra’s political reasons.”

Sharmila as Menaka



The dance festival will witness the talent of her students who are presenting an original group production. The Sanjali Ensemble will perform Surya Vandana and Vananth Geetam. “My students will begin the programme by invoking the blessing of God Surya. The choreography will depict the different phases of the sun. Their other production Vananth Geetam portrays the beauty of the spring season,” the dancer reveals.

The event will also feature the production, Partha, by notable classical dancers. It is based on the life of the Pandava prince Arjuna. This year, the Pravaha Dance Festival will showcase a minimal set design and traditional mustard yellow odissi costumes. “The costume of Menaka is not entirely traditional and has a few add ons to bring out the character. Unless it's a dance drama, I like to keep the costumes very simple. Of course, there will be authentic odissi jewellery,”she says.

Guru Kelucharan continues to live through his disciples as they enrich the odissi repertoire by exploring unconventional themes that make odissi relevant for a modern audience. “My dearest memory of Guru Kelucharan will always be my rangapravesha. He came down to the event and played his mardala while I performed solo for an hour and a half,” she recalls, before signing off.

₹300. September 4, 6 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira, JC Road