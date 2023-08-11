Dancing duo Aruna Bhargavi and Jagadishwar Sukumar’s myriad mudras

Bharatanatyam dancers Aruna Bhargavi and Jagadishwar Sukumar collaborate on a divided space exploring and harmonising individual choreography, swaying in and out of predesigned movements to express the subtleties of the emotive landscape of the poetry and aim to arrive at a shared space to enjoy the beauty of the Margam and celebrate its versatility and unbridled joy. Ahead of the duo’s performance,

Iti Margam, we catch up with them to know more.

Please tell us about your upcoming performance in detail.

Aruna: This concept seeks to expand the exploration of the Margam in a duet form with two contrasting energies — masculine and feminine. Bound only by the path of the Margam, the attempt is to explore choreography that blends and harmonises in some ways, and branches out into its individual path at times, adhering only to the central rhythm of the movements, and eventually drawing a versatile landscape that marks the essence of the Margam.

Since when have you both been practising this duet?

Aruna: We premiered Iti Margam in July last year and a few more times over the year. The upcoming performance is a revamped version with newer compositions and choreographies.

Jagadishwar and Aruna

Also read: Dance production 'Kathak ki Kahani - Kathak Through Age' to unveil in Delhi this month

Has Bharatanatyam changed as a dance form, or the way people perceive it?

Aruna: As they say, change is consistent. Bharatanatyam has changed a lot over the decades and moved away from its original form, visually speaking; and with all of us trying to travel this journey as individuals and make this craft their own, it’s bound to change more. Perspectives differ alongside the adaptations.

Jagadishwar: The way people perceive any dance form has changed due to many reasons. The spillage of different art forms, the advent of reality shows, the “irrelevancy” of the traditional form, cinema etc; especially the need for an art form to be “entertaining” became the utmost criteria in its presentation. People expect the classical art forms to be swift and vigorous with many gymnastic moves and fast paced rhythm. Whereas the actuality of the form is a contrast to that. It is simple, beautiful, subtle, slow and needs a lot of engagement from the spectators. The attempt is always to stay with the conviction that any form of art finds its people.

As a male Bharatanatyam dancer, do you think there is still a taboo?

Jagadishwar: Taboo arises because of the gender roles and identities the society has set for us. As a practitioner of this art form, it took me many years to get comfortable in my own skin and be confident with my art. Yes, there are more men practicing the form than before but there needs to be more sensitisation about this.

Rs 300.

August 12, 7 pm.

At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.



rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain

Also read: Old-whirl charm: Kathak exponent Vaani Grace on popularising the classical dance form in Kerala