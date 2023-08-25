Bengaluru Odissi dance festival, Naman, pays tribute to Lord Krishna's multitude of forms

Inaugurated in the year 2010, Bengaluru’s very own odissi dance festival, Naman, is all set to enthral the audience once again and this time by paying tribute to the playful divine and eternal lover, Lord Krishna. Ahead of the 12-member performance titled Colours of Krishna, we speak to the choreographer and one of the leading odissi dancers in South India, Madhulita Mohapatra about the inspiration behind the sequence, the storyline and much more...

Madhulita Mohapatra

Tell us a little about the name of this festival.

The term ‘Naman’ means salutations. This festival is a grand tribute to the illustrious gurus of odissi dance. We are acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the promotion and popularisation of this classical dance form. Naman stands as a homage to their tireless efforts.

What can we expect from the upcoming performance?

In the latest edition of the festival, there will be three performances, starting with a group performance by the well-known odissi dance troupe of Nrityantar from Bengaluru, followed by a solo odissi dance by young talented, Preetisha Mohapatra from Bhubaneswar and then a group performance by Nrityagram from Bengaluru.

Nrityagram

What was the inspiration behind the dance sequences?

From his mischievous yet endearing childhood stories to his profound romantic tales, every facet of Lord Krishna’s persona contributes to the captivating ‘colours’ that our production showcases.

What instruments are you using for this performance?

Traditionally in Odissi, musical instruments like the mardala, flute, violin, sitar, tanpura and manjira are used. However, for our performance, we are going with pre-recorded music.

Free entry. August 27. 5.30 pm onwards. At ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.

