ANNIV SPL:Bharatanatyam dancer Sohini Roychowdhury talks about going global with the art form

Being the daughter of renowned sitar Late Pandit Subroto Roychowdhury and sculptor Uma Roychowdhury, danceuse Sohini Roychowdhury has been performing globally since the age of 19.

Thanks to her organisation Sohini Moksha started out of Spain, Bharatanatyam has been gaining prominence in many countries. Sohini also serves as a visiting professor at 18 academic institutions. She has been performing solo and with her troupe at various events including the IIFA, COP 26, UNESCO tour, and the 2008 Oscars.

Excerpts from the chat:

How do the Western countries perceive Bharatanatyam?

I have related the Natyashastra with Aristotle’s theory of poetics so that people in the West can relate. I use non-lyrical music and chants. A lot of my work is about Shaktism, its philosophy, and against patriarchy.

Was it difficult to get people's attention?

Spain lacked exposure to Indian arts. It was a lot of work, demonstration, and integration. I have done fusions with flamenco so they can relate to the beat and emotions. In Germany, I always had the privilege of performing for evolved crowds and Universities.

You use Bharatnatyam to weave stories. How do you prepare?

Usually, I create a story, and then add music which I organise, followed by choreography, rehearsals, and performance. We call our shows the World Dance Opera. There are deep messages like the World is One, saying no to violence and women's empowerment.

Tell us about Sohini Moksha.

Sohini Moksha World Dance and Communication was born out of Spain in 2006. We created our language and lyrics where we danced Bharatnatyam on Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, Flamenco, Gregorian chants, or Shakespeare Sonnets. After that, we performed for the biggest local events, film festivals, gallery openings, etc.

Do you teach in India?

I mentor at Little Big Help, hold workshops in Bycula Jail Mumbai, Deaf and Mute Abandoned Girl’s Association in Jaipur, Apne Aap, etc.

Upcoming performances

In March, I have two concerts in Mumbai, and May- June is my UNESCO tour in Europe.