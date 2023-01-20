Parshwnath Upadhye’s Naga Mandala brings folk art forms of Northern Karnataka to the fore

Northern Karnataka is recognised for its variety of folk art forms and tales that not only uphold traditional values but also question them. One such eminent folktale is Nagamandala, which was popularised through Girish Karnad’s two-act play of the same name. Bengaluru-based Punyah Dance Company is all set

to stage Naga Mandala, an adaptation of the tale through bharatnatyam. Ahead of their performance in the city, we catch up with Parshwnath Upadhye, the director, to learn more about what one can expect from

the production.

When asked about what made him adapt the play, he says, “I am from northern Karnataka and most of my work is adapted from mythological stories. This time, I wanted to work on something that’s non-religious and is closer to human values.” Parshwnath Upadhye, Shruti Gopal and Adithya PV who play the lead roles in this dance drama will also narrate the story using the folk music form of gigi pada.

The plot of the story revolves around Rani, whose husband’s ignorant attitude towards her forces her to venture into a mystic forest in search of a magical flower with which she brews a love potion. When the potion falls on an ant hill housing a shape-shifting snake (naga), it falls in love with Rani and takes the shape of her husband. The performance is divided into four sections, it starts with Surli (the loop where Rani is constantly rejected by her husband). Next is Hanati (this part represents the inner desires of Rani) and then comes Aakasmika (the section explains that nothing happens by accident). “We end with Dwanda (this part lets the audience interpret the dual mindset of the characters),” the artiste reveals.

The story blends the human and non-human worlds to present alternative points of view and depicts male chauvinism in rural India where society decides the fate of women. Elaborating on the same, Parshwnath adds, “Most of the bharatanatyam compositions are based on male chauvinism but this story has been presented with many possible endings.” When Rani finally realises the truth about the shape-shifting snake, will she let society decide for her or make a choice for herself, is what the plot will reveal.

The production promising a fresh perspective of the regional folklore will feature mridanga player Harsha Samaga, vocalist Rohith Bhat Uppoor and sitarist Suma Rani among others. Naga Mandala premiered at Kalavaahini’s Dance for Dance festival in Chennai and will travel to Mumbai post its showcase in the city.

Rs 300 upwards. January 25, 6.30 pm & 7.45 pm. At ADA Ranga Mandira, JC Road



srushti@newindianexpress.com @Sru_Kulkarni