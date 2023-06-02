Abhinava Dance Company presents a reprised version of their popular production Rama Katha Vismaya

Internationally acclaimed classical exponents Nirupama Rajendra and Rajendra TD bring their most popular and celebrated creation Rama Katha Vismaya to the stage. The performance is based on Ramayana and will be showcased in a different format than usual. The symphony orchestrated music is composed by Praveen D Rao and involves lyrics that combine spoken language and poetic verses written by Shatavadhani R Ganesh and choreographed by Nirupama and Rajendra. The performance was first staged in 2008 in Bengaluru and since then has been performed in many places within the country.

“Whenever a choreographer comes up with a production, the inspiration can come from anywhere. For us, when we were in the US or in London, we saw these brilliant shows with brilliant presentations and costumes and we always wanted to create something with Indian content. That’s when the idea of Rama Katha Vismaya was born. Normally in Ramayana or Mahabharata, especially in Ramayana, there are so many elements that are fascinating to the reader and in this case, to the viewer. It has humans, celestials, demons, animals, plants, everything. So, we chose this as a perfect story to narrate but in a way that the contemporary audience would understand, appreciate and enjoy,” begins Nirupama.

Nirupama Rajendra

The upcoming performance is the story of Rama. The stories in Ramayana are told as bedtime stories. This performance will also follow that storytelling format where a mother is telling a story to her son about Rama. Over here, the mother is Yashoda, the ideal mother who is telling the story about Rama, the ideal hero, to Krishna, the ideal child. “We have only taken highlights from Ramayana and only those stories which fascinate children. Musically, lyrically, costumewise, lighting-wise — we have given it a treatment that is appealing and entertaining. So, what people can see is like a Walt Disney animation come alive. Even a demon will be loved by the audience,” the dancer adds.

The performance will include a 50-member orchestra with songs pre-recorded. When the performance took place for the first time, the orchestra was live. But now the show has been revamped. “The whole production has around 70 artistes and about 25 backstage workers,” Nirupama tells us.

Revealing some more information about the performance, Nirupama says, “For example the golden deer in Ramayana. Everyone knows the charm of a golden deer, how it lured Sita away and how it separated Rama from Sita. But as part of the production, to bring in the golden deer, we have a whole deer school. Like how there is an army and how there is a head teacher and everyone is doing the same thing. Just like that there is a deer school. Then there is game to decide who will jump the highest. Then, in a flash, comes the golden deer.”

Giving another example, Nirupama says that people who picturise Ravana, always think that the other nine heads are on either sides of the main head. But for the performance, Ravana’s heads come and dance first and then Ravana comes and they all join in.

Talking about their experience following the first performance of Rama Katha Vismaya in 2008, the choreographer says, “Children who were reading books like Harry Potter, went back home and opened their Ramayana. We had people of Chinese origin who had seen our performance come back after several months and enunciate words from Ramayana.”

In such a big production, the usage of costumes and lights becomes very important. Telling us a bit about the same, Nirupama says, “We spent months together deciding the costumes because it has to look unique. We did not want it to look like an epic that you see in films or calendars. Many of the props are hand-made by the artistes. We have used masks, painted screens, LED projections and more. Rajendra and the lighting designer sat and decided everything. The lighting designer is from the Berklee College of Music. So, we worked with quality professionals and all our performers are extremely talented. It is going to be an evening to remember.”

INR 799 onwards. June 4, 6.30 pm (Kannada) and June 5, 7.30 pm (Hindi). At Dr Premachandra Sagar Auditorium, Kumaraswamy Layout.

