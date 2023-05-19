Bharatanatyam danseuse Prachi Saathi performs a unique piece combining warli art and animation

What happens when two totally different forms of art become one? It’s an interesting collaboration when you think of combining classical music with warli art and music. Accomplished bharatanatyam dancer Prachi Saathi lets us in on her upcoming performance that includes a mélange of warli art and animation along with classical dance form. With a repertoire that spans more than two decades, Prachi is an A-grade Doordarshan artiste and is also empanelled with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). She has been awarded prestigious titles like Shringarmani, Nritya Shiromani, Girnar Ratna, Nalanda Nritya Nipuna and many more.

“I was born in Mumbai and warli art is something done by a community that lives very close to the city. So, I knew a lot of the warli artistes, so that was something that was always on the back of my mind. One day, I was drawing some sketches for my choreography and I realised that the figures that we perform in dance actually resemble warli art. So, I thought why not have an amalgamation of the two? This was the seed of how the production began in the first place. After that, I visited a couple of warli villages with my uncle and began researching on it,” begins Prachi.

“Warli art is more than just paintings on the wall,” says the dancer, adding, “it’s a living tradition, they have their own music, they have their own instruments, their own dance forms and so much more. So, it is a lot more than just the paintings that they are now solely known for. Then, I started weaving this story in my head about this little girl, who was born in a village. This is a story that happened with my friend. When she was born, my mother planted a coconut tree. So, every time we go back home, my mother shows me the coconut tree. It feels like you share a special bond with the tree. I took this reference from my life and put it into the narrative. Then, I contacted Upasana Nattoji Roy, a designer and an animator, with whom I have worked on a couple of projects in the past. We decided to add in the element of animation because that makes the performance more exciting for people to watch. Upasana has walked hand-in-hand with me throughout the whole performance,” she signs off.

Entry free. May 22. 7 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.

