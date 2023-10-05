Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan: The life rhythm of a chenda maestro

For Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan, chenda is not just a musical instrument used as an accompaniment for kathakali. With each beat, the maestro is able to stir emotions. This quality is precisely what prompted filmmaker Vinu Vasudevan to explore Unnikrishnan’s artistic journey. The result is the documentary Melaprayanam: The Saga of a Drummer.

“The precise sounds that the master is able to make on the chenda complement even the subtle movements. This not only supports the artiste on the stage but also adds essential emotions to the whole performance,” says Vinu, the documentary’s director and scriptwriter.

Vinu, who also serves as a freelance journalist and art critic, has produced several documentaries spanning the world of art. According to him, there are not many interested in addressing the issues within the art field. This is why he has taken on the mission to open more discussions on art by way of his films. Melaprayanam: The Saga of a Drummer, commences its narrative when Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan sets off to do a performance.

The subsequent frames unfold the nearly 50-year journey of Unnikrishnan, which includes his life, career, and experiences within Kalamandalam. Along with this, an expert commentary on Unnikrishnan’s style and technical aspects gives the audience a wider perspective. “A documentary’s purpose extends beyond mere entertainment; it should serve as an archival resource, offering information about art and culture,” says Vinu.

Regarding the documentary, the maestro says, “When they first approached me with the idea of creating a documentary, I was genuinely surprised. After watching the documentary, it does feel like one that is deserving of an award. I believe that such documentaries serve as a valuable medium to introduce art, not just within Kerala but to the entire world. Moreover, they show the contributions of artistes like us, the possibilities within the art form, and how it has evolved.”

The one-hour-long documentary tries to engage even those audiences who do not follow kathakali much. “Presentation is key, we tried to present it as a story narrative because who doesn’t like to hear stories? Also, it is not only informative for students who learn chenda, it is also relatable for an average viewer, as they can witness the struggles that Unnikrishnan underwent and his determination that made him who he is today,” shares Sajith Moothakurambu, who handled the camera and editing for the documentary. The documentary also gives due prominence to music, creating as good an auditory treat for its viewers as its visual brilliance.

“I believe this documentary has the power to evoke emotions in a wide range of audiences. It’s not just about documenting a person, but an artiste—someone who faced numerous challenges to become that. The positive response we received after the premiere of this one-hour documentary indicates that these emotions were effectively conveyed,” Vinu says.

The documentary premiered on September 24 and was attended by several renowned artistes, including Kalamandalam Gopi. According to the filmmaker, the documentary will be submitted to various festivals, and its release will be done on social media platforms after that.

