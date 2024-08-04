Bharatanatyam legend Yamini Krishnamurthy passes away aged 84

Renowned Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84 on Saturday. Krishnamurthy had been battling age-related health issues for several months and spent the past seven in intensive care. Her manager, Ganesh, confirmed the news to media sources.

The legendary dancer’s body was brought to her institute, the Yamini School of Dance in Hauz Khas, Delhi, for public viewing on Sunday, stated reports. Details of her last rites are yet to be finalised.

Born in Madanapalli, Andhra Pradesh, in 1940, Krishnamurthy’s love affair with dance began at a young age. At five, she enrolled at the prestigious Kalakshetra School of Dance in Chennai, where she received training under the legendary Rukmini Devi Arundale.

Her artistic journey extended beyond Bharatanatyam. Krishnamurthy expanded her repertoire to include Kuchipudi, seeking guidance from maestros like Pankaj Charan Das and Kelucharan Mohapatra. Her dedication to the art form extended to Carnatic vocal music and veena playing.

Krishnamurthy’s exceptional talent was recognised early on. She received the Padma Shri at the young age of 28, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in 2016.

News of Krishnamurthy's passing sent shockwaves through the Indian art scene. Tributes poured in from prominent figures, including dancer Sonal Mansingh, who described Krishnamurthy as a “meteor in the sky of Indian dance art.” Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and acclaimed Kuchipudi dancers Raja and Radha Reddy also expressed their condolences.