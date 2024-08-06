Consulate General of Italy, Bengaluru, presents 'The Crossing', a triple bill of female choreographers

In association with dancer-choreographer Jyoti Soni, ESENCO Dance Movement is set to host an evening of three short contemporary dance performances, put together by the young choreograophers – Antonella Albanese, Cassandra Bianco and Jyoti Soni.

Each of them are expected to bring their distinct methods and choreographic research, while discovering points of intersection among their personal styles and creating artistic visions without barriers or constructs. The Italian duo of Antonella Albanese and Cassandra Bianco and Indian artiste Jyoti showcase three unique creations together for the first time for an Indian audience in a singular evening.

While the duo will present the performances Lay Bare and E/U-topia, Jyoti will showcase Our Mother Is Our Daughter.

August 8, 7 pm onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.