Kathas in Kathak: This upcoming performance in Bengaluru hopes to redefine how one perceives this classical Indian dance form…

Kathak, one of India’s most iconic classical dance forms, has continuously evolved over centuries, shaped by the dynamic interplay of poetry, politics and cultural shifts. Imperative to its evolution are the poetic narratives and political landscapes that have informed and transformed both its content and form.
Madhu Nataraj and the Natya STEM Dance Kampni are all set to present — Kathas in Kathak: Performance, Poetry and Politics — a space-temporal retelling of kathak’s rich history through an array of rare, vintage and contemporary choreographies, that the dancers hope to weave together in a timeline that will travel from the past to the present, allowing historical veracity to coexist with artistic resilience.
“As you know that for our 60th year, we’re doing 60 collaborations across India. So, this is the one with BIC, where they’ve asked us to create an evening of storytelling and kathak. This will be about how kathak is etymologically drawn from the word katha and how kathak, we think, has been the most resilient classical dance form in India,” begins Madhu Nataraj, founder STEM (Space.Time.Energy.Movement) Dance Kampni.
This unique performance will delve into kathak’s diverse journey across regions and eras, offering an insightful exploration of how artistic expression has both shaped and been shaped by the socio-political contexts of its time. From the courts of ancient kingdoms to the modern stage, the show will showcase kathak’s timeless beauty and enduring adaptability, all while celebrating the dance’s poetic spirit.
“The performance will look at the socio-political and the poetic aspects of kathak, hoping to redefine not just the content, but also the perception of the form in itself. So, from themes as diverse as Indian mysticism to climate change, we will be looking at different aspects of life and the timelessness of both Indian dance and thought, through this particular form,” explains Madhu, who is also the director of the Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography.
Entry Free. September 5, 7 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal