‘Dancing to Her own Tune’ by Kavya Ganesh is a modern take on the ‘Bharatanatyam’

A

Tradition as a concept, according to me, is extremely fluid. Through time immemorial, dance forms keep evolving and the definition of what is considered ‘traditional’ changes with the times. Like any art form, Bharatanatyam has immense scope to portray a variety of themes and several dancers today are exploring new concepts that are relevant to our times. So the vocabulary holds enough space for the old and the new.

I was not apprehensive about exploring this because actually this nayika is not alien to our literature canon. Several of our pieces called padams and javalis have these nayikas who are feisty, independent and absolutely no-nonsense in their demeanour. These women characters are already living in the form, I am simply taking her and making her metaphors and references a little more accessible to my generation.