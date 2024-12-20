Exploring the different banis of Bharatanatyam

Bharatanatyam, one of India’s oldest and most revered classical dance forms, is steeped in tradition and spiritual expression. Over centuries, it has developed into distinct schools or banis (styles), each with unique techniques, philosophies, and aesthetics. These banis emerged from regional influences and the creative interpretations of individual gurus, preserving the essence of Bharatanatyam while showcasing its diversity.

The most prominent banis of Bharatanatyam are the Tanjavur, Kalakshetra, Pandanallur, and Melattur styles. Each has its roots in Tamil Nadu, where the art form flourished in temples as a means of devotion and storytelling.

The Tanjavur Bani is regarded as the foundation of modern Bharatanatyam. It developed under the patronage of the Tanjavur Maratha kings in the 18th and 19th centuries. This style emphasises symmetry, precision, and elaborate footwork, interwoven with graceful expressions (abhinaya). The Tanjavur Quartet—four brothers who codified Bharatanatyam in its present repertoire—played a key role in shaping this bani, ensuring its blend of technical rigor and emotive storytelling.

The Pandanallur Bani, named after the village of Pandanallur, evolved from the Tanjavur tradition under the guidance of Guru Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai. This style is known for its deliberate pace and linear movements, allowing dancers to delve deeply into intricate footwork and nuanced abhinaya. Its minimalistic yet profound approach focuses on evoking the spiritual essence of the dance.

The Melattur Bani, originating in the village of Melattur, is distinct for its theatrical elements and dramatic flair. It integrates influences from Bhagavata Mela, a traditional temple theater form, and emphasises elaborate abhinaya that captures the audience’s imagination. This style is particularly vibrant and dynamic, making it a feast for both the eyes and the spirit.

The Kalakshetra Bani, developed by Rukmini Devi Arundale in the 20th century, revolutionised Bharatanatyam by making it more accessible to global audiences. This style emphasises clarity, geometric precision, and understated abhinaya. Drawing inspiration from temple sculptures, Kalakshetra performances are known for their visual elegance and spiritual purity.

Each bani reflects its historical context and the vision of its practitioners. While the Tanjavur style preserves traditional richness, Kalakshetra introduces modern refinement, Pandanallur emphasises meditative depth, and Melattur celebrates dramatic expression. Together, they showcase Bharatanatyam’s versatility, ensuring its timeless appeal across generations and cultures.