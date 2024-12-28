Head to Punyah Theatre in Bengaluru for the first performance in the space, featuring a double bill presentation

“We had to redo quite a bit. The seating style is based on western theatrical styles, so it is on ascending raised platforms, ensuring everyone gets a proper view. We had to also soundproof the whole space. It can seat around 170 people comfortably and we built it keeping in mind what we as performers need. We artistes often keep saying we need specific kinds of spaces that are suited to our art forms and this space aims to be just that. We’re going to ensure that it can be used by anyone and everyone who needs a stage for their art in this side of town. There are spaces, but we have to rent everything separately, whereas here the idea is that all that infrastructure will already be present. It will also be very affordable, so that students can also access it and use it,” the dancer further explains. This isn’t the inaugural performance, but it will be the first at Punyah Theatre. “It’ll be our way of putting our efforts to test. Our actual inauguration, however, will be later in January,” he concludes.

Tickets on punyahdancecompany.com

January 1, 6 pm onwards. At The Punyah Theatre, NRI Layout.

