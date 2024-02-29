‘I Want to Sleep’ delves deep into the essence of life, a universal journey we experience

From a sperm entering an egg, the egg forming an embryo, the embryo into a baby, the baby transforming into an infant, the infant evolving into a child, and hence, life unfolds. In Dhinesh Kumar’s I Want to Sleep, though the plot begins with a sperm, it progresses to show how multiple realities co-exist, with all the characters weaving in their stories to create a narrative, which at the outset can look like a mere performance, but will eventually connect dots to each of our lives.
“I Want to Sleep delves deep into the essence of life — a universal journey we’ve all experienced, are experiencing, or will experience. This innovative performance draws inspiration from our personal experiences, interpreting them through metaphor and movement to deliver a profound impact,” Dhinesh, who has written and directed the piece, begins to explain.
In fact, metaphor plays a significant role in the plot, almost like a character. The title itself is a metaphor, Dhinesh tells us. “The subtle ‘no’ or ‘not’ in the straight sentence ‘I want to sleep’ is what I have played upon in my story. ‘I want to sleep’ does not necessarily imply one wants to sleep in the literal sense of the term; rather it has varied connotations. It transcends to ‘this (something) is enough for me’ or ‘I don’t want to do this/that’. Metaphorically speaking, it’s the ‘full-stop’, the ‘rest’ and the ‘reset’ that this piece and the title essentially implies.”
The piece operates in what can be seen as, within the character, in the realms of the heart that no one except the individual is privy to, yet is universal to the internal turmoil we all feel and the questions all of us ask ourselves — Who am I? What am I chasing? Can I attain it? Will I be granted the opportunity? What if I encounter obstacles, pushed into the abyss by those I hold dear? Am I a perpetrator or a victim? Do I give in, or do I resist?
“I Want to Sleep aspires to evoke reflection and encourage the fusion of dance and drama to seep into the audience’s souls, ultimately leading to profound introspection,” says Dhinesh, who is a seasoned theatre professional and possesses a distinctive combination of expertise in visual communication, theatre, and movement.
The artistes who bring I Want to Sleep alive on stage include J Dayanand Akhilesh, a dynamic and passionate dancer, choreographer, and artistic visionary based in Bengaluru; Rethvick, a contemporary dance aficionado and an improv artiste; dancer/actor Aparna Balaji, with her foundation rooted in Bharatanatyam; Dinesh Kumar, an accomplished theatre artiste; Ranjini, who specialises in the fusion of visual and performing arts; Sahana, a theatre artiste and dancer; and Surendra Tekale, an innovative theatre and movement artiste.
“The concept behind I Want to Sleep is a powerful exploration of regression within the progression of life. It unfolds the story of each of us as the central character. The piece endeavours to serve as a mirror, inciting introspection while shedding light on the trials of life in an increasingly competitive world, from birth to adulthood,” Dhinesh concludes.
Tickets at Rs 300.
March 3, 7 pm.
At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.
