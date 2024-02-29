‘I Want to Sleep’ delves deep into the essence of life, a universal journey we experience

The piece operates in what can be seen as, within the character, in the realms of the heart that no one except the individual is privy to, yet is universal to the internal turmoil we all feel and the questions all of us ask ourselves — Who am I? What am I chasing? Can I attain it? Will I be granted the opportunity? What if I encounter obstacles, pushed into the abyss by those I hold dear? Am I a perpetrator or a victim? Do I give in, or do I resist?

“I Want to Sleep aspires to evoke reflection and encourage the fusion of dance and drama to seep into the audience’s souls, ultimately leading to profound introspection,” says Dhinesh, who is a seasoned theatre professional and possesses a distinctive combination of expertise in visual communication, theatre, and movement.