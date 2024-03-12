The Classic Moves of Shinjini Kulkarni

Growing up with Birju Maharaj

Does inheriting the legacy become difficult because of her gender? Not really. “I do not think inheriting the legacy as a granddaughter (Birju Maharaj is her maternal grandfather) as such was tricky. The tricky part was inheriting the maternal family’s legacy,” she says. Carrying the paternal side of the profession is more easily acceptable, while “when you take forward your maternal family’s profession, a lot of people dismiss you for not being the ‘true torchbearer’.” To Kulkarni, this no longer matters. She grew up with legends around her, learning directly from them. “So even if some people dismiss it, it does not change the reality,” she says.

Interestingly enough, growing up, Kulkarni was unaware of her grandfather’s stature. “I would chill with him, joke around with him and often share my crushes with him too. I took all kinds of liberties with him that the rest of the world dared not,” she says. It was only when she became a teenager that she realised the importance of her grandfather. “Whoever carries on the baton, whether it is me or my cousins, what is important is that we understand that we all are the soldiers of the Lucknow Gharana, and we must take it forward,” she says.