The Natarajas Of Our Times

Khanna points out that most male dancers are called sissy or effeminate for choosing these art forms. “They are body shamed if somebody is a bit obese or hairy. The thing is, the male anatomy is such that one can’t help it. One has to face such comments. Most of us have faced this and it does affect us in a lot of ways – it’s psychologically and emotionally draining. However, over time we get resistant to it,” he says.

Kolkata-based Bharatanatyam dancer Nilava Sen explains that his top academic record made people believe that he was meant to pursue his higher studies. “I was mocked for choosing dance as a career option as a male artiste. I remember how my teachers were angry with me, they were sure I was ruining my career. However, I feel things are changing slowly. More male dancers have been coming to the forefront, and a festival like Shivaarghya only encourages that,” he says.