Epic Friendships

The women of the epics

While designing ‘Sakhi’, Shourie shares that they “had to be extra careful in formatting the production so that people are not offended by it”. The idea had been in their minds for a while.

Shourie had been interested in a telling of Sita’s story, and Grover, who had performed various set pieces on Draupadi, came together in 2013 for a production titled ‘Face to Face’. “We brought these two women face to face for the first time. The concept was like ‘Sakhi’, but there was no friendship angle. We just wanted to tell their stories and bring them together,” says Grover. Eleven years later, ‘Sakhi’ was born. “Although the Ramayana and the Mahabharata are from different periods, both women faced similar issues. They both had a miraculous birth, were married through a swayamvar, faced traumas, lost their palaces, wandered through the forest, but, in the end, they both emerged stronger and more powerful,” says Grover.

‘Sakhi’ is thus an attempt to take forward the idea of ‘Face to Face’, where they met for the first time, to the idea of a shared conversation. The fire, through which Draupadi was born and Sita was tested for chastity, serves as a metaphor for patriarchy in this production.