Sudip Chakraborty fuses Kathak and Macbeth in this unique production

I didn't start with any agenda. I was a student of Bengali literature in college. So my inclination towards classics has always been there. Many of my previous works were about regional myths, Indian literature, Persian texts, western literature, classics, and different cultures worldwide. I thought of working on a Solo Macbeth Production around the year 2019, but it did not materialise.

Further on my research, I found out no one had done a solo Macbeth using Kathak before. So it provoked me! Why not? The only concern was, if I'll succeed due to the vastness of the characters and the progressive intensification of the play, but at least it would be a great way to expand my learning. My body was trained in Kathak since childhood, but luckily I had the exposures of other dance forms and Indian theatre as well. So while adapting the play within the solo format I didn't just want to make it a Kathak Dance piece. I wanted to keep the primary essence of the drama while using kathak as a medium to weave the piece with my convictions. So it became the first ever Solo Macbeth in a Contemporary Dance-Theatre format based on Kathak.