Making her debut in a solo performance in Bengaluru, danseuse Anoushka Rehman has a promising future in the artform

How relevant is classical dance in today’s world, according to you?

Although our form is inherently devotional and spiritual, which in my opinion is not a common trait that we see in our generation or the upcoming ones, I still believe there is a certain aspect of purity and encapsulation of time, that come hand in hand with this form, which this generation craves for deep inside; and that’s the thread that makes our form relevant to this generation. I can take my own example here, I have been a non-practising Muslim all my life with zero exposure to any kind of god or religion, but the dance has been my medium to my spiritual journey and has helped me find my faith. I think in these times of instant gratification and continuous hustle to keep running and finding ‘something,’ the beauty of classical dance is that it demands you to stop, hold on for a second and calmly absorb what you see and feel. That experience is priceless and will always be necessary and relevant — from the happiest of times to the darkest ones.