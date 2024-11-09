Danseuse Bijayini Satpathy on performing in Kolkata, collaborations, and performing arts as a medium today

A

I was the resident artiste for the MetLiveArts–Residency in 2021-22 with the pre-requisite to spend a month visiting the Met museums and proposing ideas. Odissi dance was re-invented from temple sculptures and I think it is not very different from looking at galleries. So, I observed still art in the context of Odissi vocabulary and drew inspiration for my movement. I chose a few galleries and then proposed to create work in them. I created Prayer at the Met Cloisters, Naino at The Astor Chinese Garden Court, Taru in the Islamic Art Wing, and Antaranga at Modern and Contemporary Art Wing. Building on these experiences, I went on to create Doha, exploring the interplay of prayer and play that the soul undergoes.