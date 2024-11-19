Apeksha Niranjan celebrates Indo-Polish ties with Bharatnatyam recital

The National School of Drama in New Delhi will be hosting a mesmerising solo Bharatnatyam recital titled Polska Spotyka Indie (When Poland Meets India), on November 20, performed by acclaimed artist Apeksha Niranjan. This performance weaves together the rich traditions of Polish folk music and the classical Indian dance form Bharatnatyam, celebrating the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between Poland and India.

With her graceful movements and impeccable technique, Apeksha will also pay tribute to Maharaja Digvijay Singh of Jamnagar, whose remarkable compassion sheltered 1,000 Polish refugees during World War II. This poignant piece is a tribute to humanity’s enduring spirit and the bonds that transcend borders.

From 6 pm at National School of Drama, Mandi House, New Delhi