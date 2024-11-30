New Delhi to host 'Parampara Series 2024': A three-day spectacle of dance and music

The Parampara Series 2024, a prestigious national festival of dance and music, is set to captivate audiences in New Delhi from December 4 to December 6, 2024. Hosted at the Kamani Auditorium, this three-day cultural event promises to be a vibrant celebration of India’s classical traditions, showcasing performances by some of the most acclaimed artistes and ensembles.

Organised by Natya Tarangini, the festival has been a beacon of India’s artistic heritage since its inception, bringing together legendary performers and rising stars. This year’s edition features a diverse lineup of classical Indian dance and music that reflects the diversity of the country’s culture.

The festival opens on December 4 with the dynamic Kuchipudi artistry of the Raja Radha Reddy Repertory, followed by the soulful Hindustani vocals of Mahesh Kale. On December 5, the stage will come alive with the technical brilliance of the SRJAN Ensemble in their Odissi dance presentation, complemented by the melodic hindustani flute recital by maestro Rakesh Chaurasia. The final evening, December 6, offers a blend of grace and rhythm with mohiniyattam by Neena Prasad and her group, concluding with a classical music performance by Tal Fry.

Founded in 1976 by Padma Bhushan awardees Dr. Raja and Radha Reddy along with Kaushalya Reddy, Natya Tarangini has been at the forefront of preserving and promoting Indian classical arts. Originally established to popularise the Kuchipudi dance form, the institute has evolved into a multidisciplinary arts center, encompassing diverse activities that support the preservation and innovation of traditional art forms.

Rooted in the guru-shishya parampara (teacher-disciple tradition), Natya Tarangini nurtures talent across generations, offering systematic training in Kuchipudi. Its commitment extends beyond art, providing free training to underprivileged, meritorious and differently-abled students. With branches in Delhi, Hyderabad and Los Angeles, the institute is on a mission of fostering a global appreciation for Indian classical arts under the guidance of its founders and their successors.

December 4 to December 6 2024. 7 pm to 9.30 pm. At Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi