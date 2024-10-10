Navaratri nrittas

On a brightly lit stage, compositions like Ayigiri Nandini, Raja Rajeshwari Ashtakam, Dhyaye Subarna, Lalitha Sahasranamam, and many other shlokas resounded at the Sri Seetha Ramaswamy Temple, Jubilee Hills.

A soulful melange of music, dance, and the temple’s divine atmosphere made devotees feel that Maa Durga was right in front of them.

Called ‘Navratri 2024’, the 12-day celebration presented by Natyaswara and Ramalayam kicked off on October 2 with a beautiful Odissi performance by the Nirmalya Academy group. The first piece, Dhyaye Subarna, was dedicated to Goddess Durga, elegantly describing her beauty and attributes.

Next was Hamsadhwani Pallavi, starting with delicate movements and moving on to more intricate and energetic sequences that showed off the dancers’ footwork and expressions. The recital ended with Mokshya, a fast-paced rhythmic dance symbolising liberation, offered as a tribute to the Lotus Feet of Lord Jagannath.

On October 3, Aishwarya Valli Kakulapati, a senior student of Guru Madurai R Muralidharan, presented a stunning Bharatanatyam recital. She began with Devi Stuti, perfect for Dasara, and moved onto verses from the Lalitha Sahasranamam and Raja Rajeswari Ashtakam, extolling Amba in her many forms. Dashavataram, a longer piece in Ragamalika, showcased the ten avatars of Vishnu with picturesque poses.

The recital wrapped up with Amma Kavuthvam, highlighting the unconditional love and protection of a mother, followed by a vibrant Thillana in Madhyamavathi.

Himansee Katragadda and her students from The Temple Dance School of Fine Arts presented a captivating Kuchipudi recital. They started with Ganesh Pancharatnam, forming intricate group choreographies. Himansee’s solo, Swagatam Krishna, was a crisp, balanced blend of natya, nritta, and abhinaya, where Krishna was depicted as both the vanquisher of demons and the beloved of the gopikas.

The recital concluded with a depiction of the Ramayana and a synchronised Thillana in Dhanashree.

On October 4, Surendra Nath and his students performed Kuchipudi, starting with Girijasuthunaku Vandanam, a vivid praise of Lord Ganesha.

Their portrayal of the Ananda Tandavam, depicting Lord Shiva’s dance of bliss, was powerful, with the dancers showcasing the drum, fire, and iconic hand gestures. A vibrant Tarangam wrapped up their performance.

Later, Aditi Rao Ashtaputre and her students from the Nadee School of Movement took the stage for a Bharatanatyam recital. They began with a short prayer followed by the upbeat Ganapathi Atharvashirsha, set to a catchy tune by Shankar Mahadevan.

Their Saraswati Vandana highlighted the goddess’s creative force, while Muddugare Yashoda brought to life Yashoda’s playful, unconditional love for Krishna. The recital ended with Bhagyada and Brahmam Okate, which celebrated the oneness of all beings.

“The aim of the festival is to give opportunities to as many talented young dancers as possible from all classical forms so they can present their talent to an appreciative audience,” said Anna Rao, founder of Natyaswara.

On October 5th, a Kuchipudi recital by Chinmayi Nrithyalaya took centre stage. The day’s performances began with Gajananayutham, a composition by Muthu Swami Dikshitar.

This was followed by Ambashtakam, a piece that praised Goddess Rajarajeshwari Devi in her various forms, choreographed by Padma Shri Dr Sobha Naidu. Next was Vasavi Ammavaru, a tribute to Goddess Kanyaka Parameshwari, followed by a performance in honour of Varahi Ammavaru, a goddess believed to remove obstacles.

The event concluded with Ayigiri Nandini, a powerful composition by Shri Aadishankaracharya, choreographed by Sridevi Mungara.

On October 6, Sanjana Siripurapu, a student of the legendary Dr Sobha Naidu, delivered a mesmerising Kuchipudi performance. Her Raja Rajeshwari Ashtakam paid homage to the protective nature of the goddess, while Mamavathu invoked Saraswathi, the goddess of learning. The final piece, Vacchenu Alamelumanga, depicted the graceful procession of Goddess Alamelu towards Lord Venkateswara.

The celebrations continue till October 13, featuring performances by a variety of talented Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi artists.

The celebration featured Bharatanatyam recitals from Shankarananda Kalakshetra, Maya Dance Company, Sahityakalpa School of Arts, Nrityopachara, Thillana Arts, Dr Smitha Madhav and her disciples, Mayuri Dance Academy, Sri Narayani Natyalaya, and Uttaraa Center for Performing Arts. Beautiful

Kuchipudi performances by the disciples of Anusha Srinivas, Nishrinkala Dance Academy, and Nihanthri Reddy and her students are also a part of this celebration. Plenty of stunning recitals are eagerly awaited!

Story by Vennapusala Ramya