The world’s most entertaining street dance event is coming to India, this November!
A few months ago, we were buzzing with excitement at the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals in Mumbai when we got the thrilling news: the World Finals are coming to Mumbai this year! From Paris in 2019 to Johannesburg in 2022 and Frankfurt in 2023, this incredible competition has traveled the globe and now it’s Mumbai's turn to shine! Get ready to celebrate the vibrant dance community as it showcases its rich culture on the international stage — what a fantastic opportunity for India in 2024!
In the spirit of celebration, Red Bull has just launched the official dance anthem for the finals, Shining Star, in collaboration with the talented hip-hop and rap artist, King. “I wanted Shining Star to embody the unity and global spirit of this incredible competition and I hope it brings dancers and fans from all over the world together to celebrate,” he shares.
We also caught up with the phenomenal winner of the national finals, T (Ujan Rai), who couldn’t contain his joy about his win and his preparations for the finals. “I feel amazing! Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to win, but here we are (laughs). The talent I was up against was incredible! Every performance was on point. Those last few sleepless days were totally worth it. I started my journey in breaking back in Darjeeling—no formal training, just pure passion. It’s been six years since and I’ve loved every single moment!”
“I teach this dance form now and keep perfecting my craft—it’s truly a lifestyle! Hip-hop is all about freedom for me. I love mixing in influences from different styles that resonate with me. Dance and performance art are all interconnected; we share the same vocabulary. Right now, my mind is focused on preparing for the world finals and the best way to do that? Just keep dancing!” he adds.
The recent World Finals Launch Party at The Nines Juhu was also nothing short of electrifying! The showdown between T and last year’s winner, Nepo (Deepak Shahi), was a highlight, and Saumya Kamble, aka Marathi Mulgi, brought the crowd to life with her dynamic dhol tasha entry, earning her place as India’s Wild Card for the Dance Your Style World Finals. She even faced off against actress Faria Abdullah in a fun duel! Mekhola Bose added to the excitement with a stunning performance and unveiled a limited-edition can for the finals, featuring a vibrant design of dancers and the iconic Gateway of India.
But here’s the best bit of news: Red Bull India has now teamed up with JioTV to broadcast the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals! Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of dance and culture and watch it from wherever you are!
INR 799 onwards. November 9, 5 pm onwards. At Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai | Shining Star is now live on all streaming platforms.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal