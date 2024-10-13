This upcoming dance performance in Bengaluru looks at friendship and resilience through the lives of Sita and Draupadi

In a world where women’s narratives are often overlooked, Sakhi seeks to highlight the stories of two legendary figures from Hindu mythology — Sita and Draupadi. This innovative performance fuses bharatanatyam with contemporary dance, offering an experience that entertains while challenging societal norms. Audiences can expect a lively dialogue between Sita and Draupadi, portrayed by skilled bharatanatyam dancers. Rather than simply retelling their tales, Sakhi explores themes of friendship and resilience, inviting viewers to engage with the complexities of these iconic women’s lives. Aneesha Grover, who plays Sita, shares insights into the creative process behind the production.
Does Draupadi’s experiences resonate with Sita’s? How do you express these connections through your dance?
Sita and Draupadi’s lives share many similarities, including miraculous births — Sita from the earth and Draupadi from fire — and both faced long exiles and tragic endings. Despite being from different eras, they encountered similar societal challenges shaped by a patriarchal society. Our production emphasises how Sita is revered as a goddess while Draupadi is often feared. Fire serves as a powerful metaphor in our narrative, symbolising the pressures that moulded them into ideal women.
Can you discuss the significance of using both bharatanatyam and contemporarydance in expressing their stories?
In our performance, Sita and Draupadi are portrayed by bharatanatyam dancers, while Rama and Arjuna are depicted by contemporary dancers. This contrast highlights the complexity of bharatanatyam against the freedom of contemporary dance, reflecting a patriarchal setup where women are confined within rigid frameworks. Our choreography aims to create synergy between these styles, making the performance feel cohesive.
What challenges did you face embodying such a powerful image as Sita and how did you overcome them?
Playing Sita is an honour, especially as we portray her as an empowered character wh o exerts agency in her life. The challenge lies in countering her traditional portrayal in popular culture. We draw from the Valmiki Ramayana and Adbhuta Ramayana to showcase her strength and divine purpose. The dialogue between Sita and Draupadi adds a layer of fiction that allows me to infuse my personality into the character while remaining true to her essence.
How does the dialogue between Sita and Draupadi reflect broader themes of female resilience and agency?
Our theme, Sakhi, emphasises women’s support for one another. By narrating their stories through their own eyes, we reveal new perspectives on familiar epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. This shift highlights how women’s challenges remain constant across ages. The fire that tests them symbolises societal expectations that persist today. Ultimately, both characters resonate with contemporary audiences, reminding us that we all embody aspects of Sita and Draupadi in our lives.
INR 499. October 16, 7 pm. At Medai – The Stage, Koramangala.
