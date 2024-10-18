‘Breath,’ a Bharatanatyam piece by Deepali Salil & Sayani Chakraborty, is about emotion, spirituality & connections

A Bharatanatyam artiste who wants to explore her art form through experiences that life has offered her, Deepali Salil; and Sayani Chakraborty, whose journey as an artiste is driven by a constant desire for growth and enrichment, are all set to present Breath, a Bharatanatyam performance as a part of the second edition of La Nuit Blanche, an annual all-night celebration of arts and culture, organised by Alliance Française of Madras.

Excerpts:

What is Breath all about?

Deepali: Breath is about emotion, breath, spirituality, and connections. It is about how it is the unifying force of all things physical and ethereal. We have titled it Breath simply because the concept felt very heavy for us, so we wanted the title to be light and relatable.

Bharatanatyam usually sees a woman pining for her lover, how is this piece different?

Deepali: Bharatanatyam has many dimensions and layers. In Breath, we have used the vocabulary of the form to explore the connection breath has with emotions and how it has the power to regulate us. How it is the force that can help us explore our spirituality as well. Our teacher Rama Vaidyanathan has explored this in one of her pieces titled Shvasam, which is also our concluding piece.