Reflections and responsibilities

As soon as you step outside the auditorium at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, an eye-catching display demanded attention — a brilliant ‘REUSE’ sign crafted entirely from red plastic cups, glowing vibrantly against a lush green backdrop. Below it, a thought-provoking model titled ‘Chess with Nature’ laid out a striking contrast: one side featured bulldozers and factories, while the other was filled with trees and a meandering river, mimicking a chessboard. The bold message, ‘Our Earth: Our Responsibility,’ echoed the festival’s core theme — challenging us to make smarter moves in the game between progress and preservation.

Vaazhiya Vaiyagham, the seven-day cultural festival hosted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, shines as a celebration of art, culture, and the deep-rooted connection between humanity and Mother Earth. As part of an ongoing partnership with Infosys Foundation, the festival is being celebrated across eight cities in India this year, with each Kendra (centre) focusing on a unique theme. For Chennai, the chosen theme revolves around Mother Earth, tying together performances that not only entertain but inspire action.

“The idea for this festival is that it’s not just an organisation, but a movement,” said K Venkitachalam, deputy director. “This started way back in 1938 when Mr Munshi, the founder, was tasked with promoting the cultural heritage of India during our struggle for freedom. We have 134 kendras across the country, and we aim to celebrate arts, culture, and education. This initiative is about taking Indian heritage forward, and we’re particularly thrilled to highlight Mother Earth as our theme this year.”

Day 1: Vasudha - A Musical Confluence (October 21)

The festival opened with Anil Srinivasan and his team, accompanied by a 100-member children’s choir from Rhapsody Music Foundation. This grand inauguration set the tone for the days to come, with the sound of harmonised voices soaring through the auditorium, paying homage to Mother Earth. Venkitachalam noted, “The highlight was that we came out with a wonderful exhibition on sustainability, talking about how to serve and conserve the Earth.”

Day 2: Prakriti - Music and Dance Contemporary Fusion (October 22)

Day 2 was particularly mesmerising, showcasing a harmonious blend of music and dance. The auditorium was transformed into a space of calm as the stage bathed in soft light, and the performance began with a serene musical introduction. The instrumentalists, illuminated against a backdrop that conjured the serenity of nature, filled the room with melodies that evoked the beauty of the natural world.

Suddenly, as if responding to the call of the music, a dancer leapt into view. Her entrance was subtle yet electrifying, drawing the audience deeper into the performance. As the singer’s voice soared, so did the dancer’s movements, her body interpreting the rhythms and tones with a fluidity that seemed to echo the festival’s celebration of life and nature.

The juxtaposition of still music and dynamic movement highlighted the unspoken theme of the festival — that the relationship between humanity and nature is one of collaboration, balance, and flow. This delicate dance, set against the intricate sounds of the live musicians, captured the essence of the night’s focus on the harmonious relationship between art and nature.

The performance by Gandiva was more than just entertainment; it was a reminder of our cultural and spiritual responsibility towards the environment. Sai Vignesh and Kavya Muralidharan, the leading performers, ensured that the night remained both visually and sonically captivating, while underscoring the festival’s central theme: the interconnectedness of all living things.

Day 3: Bhoomiye Saami - Villupattu (October 23)

On Day 3, Kalaimamani Bharathi Thirumagan and her team will take the stage, bringing back the traditional art form of Villupattu. Bharathi shared, “This art form is very informative and can be used to perform about any topic, whether social awareness, religious topics, or agriculture. Day 3’s topic will focus on the importance of land or earth in our puranas and literature.” This will be accompanied by her emphasis on respecting the Earth as we respect our hearts.