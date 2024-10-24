Reflections and responsibilities

As soon as you step outside the auditorium at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, an eye-catching display demanded attention — a brilliant ‘REUSE’ sign crafted entirely from red plastic cups, glowing vibrantly against a lush green backdrop. Below it, a thought-provoking model titled ‘Chess with Nature’ laid out a striking contrast: one side featured bulldozers and factories, while the other was filled with trees and a meandering river, mimicking a chessboard. The bold message, ‘Our Earth: Our Responsibility,’ echoed the festival’s core theme — challenging us to make smarter moves in the game between progress and preservation.
Vaazhiya Vaiyagham, the seven-day cultural festival hosted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, shines as a celebration of art, culture, and the deep-rooted connection between humanity and Mother Earth. As part of an ongoing partnership with Infosys Foundation, the festival is being celebrated across eight cities in India this year, with each Kendra (centre) focusing on a unique theme. For Chennai, the chosen theme revolves around Mother Earth, tying together performances that not only entertain but inspire action.
“The idea for this festival is that it’s not just an organisation, but a movement,” said K Venkitachalam, deputy director. “This started way back in 1938 when Mr Munshi, the founder, was tasked with promoting the cultural heritage of India during our struggle for freedom. We have 134 kendras across the country, and we aim to celebrate arts, culture, and education. This initiative is about taking Indian heritage forward, and we’re particularly thrilled to highlight Mother Earth as our theme this year.”
Day 1: Vasudha - A Musical Confluence (October 21)
The festival opened with Anil Srinivasan and his team, accompanied by a 100-member children’s choir from Rhapsody Music Foundation. This grand inauguration set the tone for the days to come, with the sound of harmonised voices soaring through the auditorium, paying homage to Mother Earth. Venkitachalam noted, “The highlight was that we came out with a wonderful exhibition on sustainability, talking about how to serve and conserve the Earth.”
Day 2: Prakriti - Music and Dance Contemporary Fusion (October 22)
Day 2 was particularly mesmerising, showcasing a harmonious blend of music and dance. The auditorium was transformed into a space of calm as the stage bathed in soft light, and the performance began with a serene musical introduction. The instrumentalists, illuminated against a backdrop that conjured the serenity of nature, filled the room with melodies that evoked the beauty of the natural world.
Suddenly, as if responding to the call of the music, a dancer leapt into view. Her entrance was subtle yet electrifying, drawing the audience deeper into the performance. As the singer’s voice soared, so did the dancer’s movements, her body interpreting the rhythms and tones with a fluidity that seemed to echo the festival’s celebration of life and nature.
The juxtaposition of still music and dynamic movement highlighted the unspoken theme of the festival — that the relationship between humanity and nature is one of collaboration, balance, and flow. This delicate dance, set against the intricate sounds of the live musicians, captured the essence of the night’s focus on the harmonious relationship between art and nature.
The performance by Gandiva was more than just entertainment; it was a reminder of our cultural and spiritual responsibility towards the environment. Sai Vignesh and Kavya Muralidharan, the leading performers, ensured that the night remained both visually and sonically captivating, while underscoring the festival’s central theme: the interconnectedness of all living things.
Day 3: Bhoomiye Saami - Villupattu (October 23)
On Day 3, Kalaimamani Bharathi Thirumagan and her team will take the stage, bringing back the traditional art form of Villupattu. Bharathi shared, “This art form is very informative and can be used to perform about any topic, whether social awareness, religious topics, or agriculture. Day 3’s topic will focus on the importance of land or earth in our puranas and literature.” This will be accompanied by her emphasis on respecting the Earth as we respect our hearts.
Day 4: Mann Vasanai and Oor Koodi Ther Izhu (October 24)
On Day 4, the enchanting Vikram Sridhar will captivate the audience with stories from the Tamil land. “The idea of the stories I’m going to share is folklore that has been documented orally over time. I aim to recreate that community experience of storytelling, with audience participation through singing folk songs,” Vikram explained.
Later in the evening, Nandakumar Vasudevan, Antony Felix, and Sahana Sundar will present their play Oor Koodi Ther Izhu. Nandakumar elaborated, “This is a play about a lesser-known festival in Madurai that celebrates water as a vital life force. Our aim is to showcase how water unites people. Instead of focusing solely on the religious aspects, we want to highlight the community’s togetherness during this festival. This play at Bhavans is set to be our 33rd show, and we’ve toured across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, aiming to narrate why this festival is important and how water is celebrated.”
Day 5: ‘A Carnatic Quartet’ and Prithvi Shanthi (October 25)
Day 5 promises to be a blend of music and dance. The evening will open with a thematic Carnatic concert by Shreya Devnath, Mylai M Karthikeyan, Praveen Sparsh, and Adyar G Silambarasan. Their performance will be followed by Prithvi Shanthi, a thematic Kathak presentation by Devaniya from the Dakshin Gharana of Kathak.
Day 6: Mannukku Mariyathai - A Tribute to Mother Earth Through Screen Music (October 26)
Day 6 will focus on the relationship between screen music and the elements of nature. Subhasree Thanikachalam will curate this presentation, featuring iconic tracks that celebrate the earth. “Our presentation will highlight the importance of Mother Earth and the five elements, all through Tamil film music,” Subhasree noted.
Day 7: Prakriti Samarpana - A Dance Musical by Kalakshetra Foundation (October 27)
The last day will feature a grand dance musical by Kalakshetra Foundation. Titled Prakriti Samarpana, this performance will incorporate multiple dance forms to explore the various aspects of nature and humanity’s relationship with the environment.
With each day of the festival offering a unique experience, Vaazhiya Vaiyagham stands as a significant cultural initiative that not only showcases India’s diverse artistic traditions but also urges the audience to pause and reflect on their role in protecting the world they inhabit. As Venkitachalam said, “We believe art has the power to inspire change, and this festival is our way of carrying that message forward.”
Written by Aashna Reddy