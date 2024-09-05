Kalpodip Utsav brings Indian Classical dance and music to Kolkata on September 8
Kolkata with its rich legacy of performing art has an audience that appreciates and understands the nuances of classical art forms. The Kalpodip Utsav brings together veteran talents and emerging ones on the same platform and engages the audience to an evening of culture at GD Birla Sabhaghar on September 8. Curated by film-maker Lubdhak Chatterjee and danseuse Dr Pompi Paul, the festival brings together stalwarts Rama Vaidyanathan and Bijayini Satpathy who would be giving solo performances. Dr Pompi will also be performing with Kalpodip. Indulge speaks to the two curators to know more about the festival.
Excerpts:
What drew your interest in classical music and dance?
Lubdhak: Although I have never learnt anything, but I have gradually developed a keen interest in classical music and dance due to the environment I got in my family. Over the years, especially during college days, I also started becoming close friends with many practitioners. In fact later on when I switched to filmmaking, my first documentary was on rhythmic utterances. With time, I have got the chance to collaborate with several musicians and dancers over digital projects. Last year I curated a couple of music and dance productions which had premiered in Kolkata at a concert in December.
You have conceptualised the Kalpodip Utsav. Tell us about that.
Pompi: We had started organizing Kalpodip Utsav in 2012 to promote Indian Classical Dance and Music in North Bengal. Over the past decade, several luminaries of Indian classical music and dance have graced the festival. Since last year, we started going pan India with festivals in Delhi and Mumbai.
What can the audience expect during this festival?
Lubdhak: Vidushi Rama Vaidyanathan and Vidushi Bijayini Satpathy present two solo productions on the same evening at this festival. Also, Dr Pompi Paul and Kalpodip will present their Odissi production.
What is the objective of the festival?
Pompi: Born and brought up in Jalpaiguri, I wanted to create a platform for the upcoming dancers and musicians of North Bengal. Through this festival they get a chance to perform on the same platform where eminent and established artistes are performing.
Do you think classical music and dance have a very niche audience?
Lubdhak: See every domain has it's own audience, however if we look at the total number, it is very significant. For a city like Kolkata, which has a rich legacy of classical music and dance, rather than the numbers game, the focus should be more in curating quality events and productions and engaging the youth in various programmes.
How have you incorporated your love for the same into your films?
Lubdhak: My first documentary Vaikhari was based on rhythmic utterances in classical music and dance. As my first project, I was very keen to explore a theme which had intrigued me a lot over the years. My short Aahuti which premiered at IFF Rotterdam 2020 used mudras to narrate an idea in the whole 16-minute film. I do have more plans featuring performing arts based films in coming years.
Are you currently working on any film? Can you give us a sneak peek?
Lubdhak: At present, I am working on a documentary based in Jharia where I had shot my feature film Whispers of Fire & Water. Coincidentally it features a group of young girls in the coal mining zone to whom dance is a conduit to express themselves.
Tickets to the Kalpodip Utsav on September 8, 2024 at GD Birla Sabhaghar are available online.