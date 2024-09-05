Kalpodip Utsav brings Indian Classical dance and music to Kolkata on September 8

A

Lubdhak: Although I have never learnt anything, but I have gradually developed a keen interest in classical music and dance due to the environment I got in my family. Over the years, especially during college days, I also started becoming close friends with many practitioners. In fact later on when I switched to filmmaking, my first documentary was on rhythmic utterances. With time, I have got the chance to collaborate with several musicians and dancers over digital projects. Last year I curated a couple of music and dance productions which had premiered in Kolkata at a concert in December.