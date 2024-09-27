This bharatanatyam performance in Bengaluru & Chennai contemporarises a message on climate crisis…

On that note, how did you change the way you perceived a performance like this?

I’ve been trained as a bharatanatyam dancer and so my body responds that way and so does my mind. There’s a certain musicality to the form. Drawing on those tools in building stage, in building stagecraft, we also used a lot of spoken dialogue, which I have put in there as a way to guide the mind of the viewer. Just in terms of the content, there’s not a lot of religiosity in it. We are dealing with the climate crisis, which I looked at from a completely scientific standpoint. I didn’t want to make it about devis and devas; I didn’t want to make it philosophical. I wanted to make it factual. I wanted to stick to history, sociology, anthropology and science — because those are facts that you cannot argue with at all.

We heard that you might be using several languages?

Yes. There is Hindi. Hindi in song and in spoken word and in dialogue. There’s also Bengali and Jhumur — a mixture of Bengali and Jharkhandi. But we also use Kodavatak, Sanskrit and Tamil.

And how different will the costumes be?

I was very particular about this, that if we are making something on climate change, then our processes also have to be sustainable. So, we have ensured that the entire production only uses upcycled materials.

Finally, how did this collaboration with HCL Concerts come about?

I have actually performed with HCL before as part of their COVID series. It was really nice. I personally like the fact that they facilitate these artistic endeavors to happen and at the same time, let the artistes be. There’s zero interference from HCL — they really give you the space to make art and support you as much as they can.

Entry free.

Bengaluru: September 27, 7 pm onwards. At ADA Rangamandira.

Chennai: September 29, 7 pm onwards. At Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T Nagar.

