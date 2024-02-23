Bharatanatyam virtuoso Alarmel Valli’s new solo performance is an amalgam of dance and poetry

In today’s fast-paced world, the art of poetry is often overshadowed, its beauty and depth overlooked in the hustle and bustle of modern life. Yet, poetry has a timeless quality that transcends generations, offering a window into the human soul. When fused with the art of dance, poetry takes on a new life, transforming into a mesmerising tapestry of emotion and expression. Padma Bhushan awardee, Alarmel Valli, is poised to illuminate the stage at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bangalore, with a solo performance that transcends traditional dance in association with SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth). “In this performance I share my joy in reaffirming the seamless connection between dance, poetry and song. I have curated a selection of poems that offer striking contrasts in texts, poetic tones and emotional colours. The textual terrain traversed in this performance spans the ages,” Alarmel reveals.

From 5th-century poet and dramatist, Kalidasa’s classical Sanskrit and the beauty of a Vedic hymn, to the soaring lyricism of 20th-century Tamil poet Subramania Bharati including metaphors of millennia-old Tamil Sangam poems and the musicality of early 19th-century Telugu javalis, she is presenting a set of interesting compositions. “When working with composers to set the poems to music, I try to give the poems a visual and melodic dimension and to create a seamless fusion as it were of the poetry of words, music and movement,” she shares.

Accompanying Alarmel on stage are musicians like Vasudha Ravi on vocals, CK Vasudevan on nattuvangam, Sakthivel Muruganatham on mridangam and KP Nandini on violin. “While most of the poems I am presenting are drawn from ancient sources, there are aspects in most of them, which can resonate with a contemporary audience, whether it’s the celebration of nature, a mother’s fears for her child’s safety or the importance of learning to let ago. The challenge lies in internalising and using the ancient and stylised idiom of our classical dance to write one’s own, genuine, personal dance poetry — to express, in the words of noted poet Arundhathi Subramaniam, “the authentic language of the self,” the dancer signs off.

Entry Free. February 23, 6 pm. At Malleswaram.



