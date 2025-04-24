Kathak keeps you swasth and swachh: Pandit Rajendra Gangani

With every beat, Pandit Rajendra Gangani’s dazzling footwork, elegant hasthaks (hand movements), and deeply emotive abhinaya (expressions) left the audience in sheer awe. His stage presence is nothing short of mesmerising, with each movement reflecting the soul of Kathak itself. As one of the foremost exponents of the Jaipur Gharana style of Kathak, Pt Rajendra has carved a unique space in the classical arts. After his unforgettable performance at the spectacular one-day festival of ghazals, music, and dance, presented by Chowmahalla Palace in association with Parichay Arts Foundation, he sat down with CE to share insights into his journey, art, and the spirit that drives him.

Excerpts

How did you feel performing at Chowmahalla Palace?

Every time I dance, I strive to become a medium that connects the audience to something deeper — something spiritual. I want them to forget everything else and simply lose themselves in the rhythm, the expressions, the music. After a performance at Chowmahalla Palace, a few people came up to me and said they had tears in their eyes while watching me. Moments like that are truly special. If my performance makes someone laugh, cry, or feel any emotion at all, it means I’ve impacted them in the right way.

At the age of four, you began learning Kathak from your father, Pandit Kundanlal Gangani. Can you tell us about your journey?

People used to come to our home to learn Kathak from my father. I would watch them intently — my eyes full of curiosity and interest. Before long, I found myself standing beside them, mimicking their gestures. My father saw a spark in me and began to teach me. He wasn’t just my father; he was my guru. That’s why I’ve always called him guruji, not papa. My mother supported me wholeheartedly as well. If my father taught me something, she would ask me to show it to her while she was in the kitchen. That encouraged me to practice even more.

Until I turned 19, life felt carefree — my father took care of everything at home and continued teaching Kathak. But everything changed the day he passed away. Suddenly, I had to take on all those responsibilities. I had to work twice as hard. I would wake up at 4 am, practice tirelessly and teach Kathak. Even at night, I continued practicing. That phase became a major turning point in my life.

My breakthrough came when I performed at a festival called Sharad Chandrika. The audience was amazed — some even said a ‘rockstar’ had entered the world of Kathak. (laughs) In 1996, I performed in Sweden. Since most people there didn’t know what Kathak was, they compared the quick footwork to Michael Jackson’s style and began calling me that! Of course, one of the most cherished moments of my journey was receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It has truly been an eventful and fulfilling journey.

Any pre-performance rituals?

Even though I still wake up at 4 am and practice diligently, I don’t warm up or rehearse right before a performance. I simply step onto the stage and begin. Unlike in Western dance forms, the first few steps in Kathak serve as a natural warm-up. But there is one ritual I always follow: I close my eyes and say to my guru, ‘Ab main jaa raha hoon, aap lekar aayenge’ (I’m going to perform now — it’s you who must guide me). I am the body; guruji is the soul.

Can anyone learn Kathak, or is it a talent you’re born with?

Absolutely — anyone can learn Kathak! Classical dance forms like Kathak are meant for everyone, regardless of age or gender. It’s not something you have to be born with; it’s something you cultivate with dedication, passion, and practice.

Kathak is still considered by many to be a ‘feminine’ dance form. What are your thoughts on this?

Yes, that mentality still exists in some circles. But I’m completely at ease with my identity as a male Kathak dancer. I proudly maintain my mustache — it’s a part of who I am — and at the same time, I perform the most graceful movements with confidence. In Kathak, male dancers often portray a wide range of characters, including female ones. But what we express on stage is part of the performance — it’s art. It doesn’t define who we are off stage. I teach many male dancers, but I don’t believe in giving them advice through words. Instead, I lead by example. I show them the steps, demonstrate the discipline, and focus on helping them perfect their craft.

How can we encourage more people to learn Kathak?

Education and awareness are key. Parents and educational institutions should take steps to introduce children to Kathak. It’s not just a dance form — it’s a powerful art that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. By showcasing its depth, grace, and cultural richness, we can inspire more people to explore it. Kathak keeps you swasth and swachh!

Story by Nitika Krishna