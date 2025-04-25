Odissi exponent Sanhita Basu Ghose to grace Vasant Utsav 2025 with an enchanting recital

“I’ve been an Odissi dancer for two decades now. I’ve been involved since 2006, when I first performed a solo piece, and apart from a brief pause during the pandemic, I’ve performed every year since then. I am the only artiste representing this classical form at the fest. This festival celebrates the diverse beauty of Indian classical dance, bringing together artistes from across the country and abroad.”

Talking about what the audience can expect from the upcoming show, Sanhita tells us, “This year, four of my students will be taking the stage, presenting a set of five to six pieces that are drawn from the classical Odissi repertoire. The performance begins with Mangalacharan, followed by Saraswathi Vandana, a shloka written by Mahakavi Kalidas. The next piece is Vakratunda Mahakaya, a tribute to Lord Ganesha, followed by an ode to the nine forms of goddess Durga. There is also a piece dedicated to Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, and the recital will conclude with a Shanthi Shloka, a prayer for universal peace. All the items are rooted in the spiritual and rhythmic traditions of Odissi and have been selected to showcase both devotion and technical grace.”

The dancer says her association with namma Chennai dates back three decades and that the city has always been welcoming to Odissi. “Chennai has become a cosmopolitan space, and I’ve had the opportunity to teach students from all over India.Over the years, I’ve presented a wide range of choreographies—both solo and duet. Some of the more memorable ones include works like Chandalika, by Rabindranath Tagore, and Meghadoota by Kalidasa. ”

Entry free.

May 4. 7.15 pm.

At Sri Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Mylapore.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112