Poetry in motion: Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi & Kathak exponents celebrate the soul of dance on International Dance Day

The future is together

While every artiste has subjective interpretations of the evolution of their respective forms and of dance in general, one belief that brings everyone together is the conviction of an even brighter future. Everyone has different paths and opinions on how we must change, but the destination is the same.

Change always starts from the younger generations. Continuing on this thought Ananda Shankar says that dance must be incorporated in formal education, “Not as an annual day extra-curricular, but as a set module like Maths.” She observes that more people are learning the form, and this slope should only go upwards. “It doesn’t matter whether you want to pursue it professionally, as a side hustle, a serious hobby, or even something you do for yourself. If you learn it, you will always at least be a good connoisseur.” She also urges audiences to start paying to watch classical performances just as they would for a movie.

Building on the same thought, Mangala agrees with the incorporation of dance into formal education, and says there should be more academic research on it.

Reflecting on a need for people to connect with their roots, Archana also notices an increase in the number of people who want to learn. “In an age of social media where people want to become dancers after just a few months’ training, I see students wanting to learn the basics and the true essence of Kathak.”