Tales through thalas: This Bharatanatyam performance celebrates womanhood through deities

Meera performs a piece about Shiva and Shakti, where he asks her to hand over her responsibilities for a night and just rest. I started working on this piece about four years ago, just after I gave birth. My husband would also tell me to take a break for a day while he looked after the children, she says.

Another piece she performs, explores the story of Krishna recurrently asking his mother to play with him, while she looks for ways to keep him entertained on his own. A mother herself, Meera adds, it is pure joy to step into the shoes of a child and experience their emotions.

Following the concept of humanisation of gods, one piece featuring Lakshmi and Parvati incorporates traditional folk martial arts move ments in a fight scene between the two. The ending — a reconciliation between the two devis — emphasises that unity among religions and communities is essential, and that women must not fight for the sake of their husbands.