Tales through thalas: This Bharatanatyam performance celebrates womanhood through deities

For some, art is a channel to get closer to the divine—whether it’s through verses or the transcendental experience of immersing oneself in something that brings immense joy. While this is true for most artistes, Mumbai-based Bharatanatyam dancer, Meera Sreenarayanan, comes to Hyderabad with pieces that bring the divine closer to you by humanising the deities. I present them as characters we can relate to in our daily lives. the idea is to make gods more accessible, she shares. Meera is all set to perform at Kourtyard Kutcheri, a one-of-a kind intimate show.
This repertoire—celebrating womanhood—is close to Meera’s heart, with the piece being a reflection of her life. Although the items were choreographed at different times, it felt like each piece came to me at the right moment for a reason. I didn’t seek them out—they arrived in my life at the perfect time, she reflects.
Meera performs a piece about Shiva and Shakti, where he asks her to hand over her responsibilities for a night and just rest. I started working on this piece about four years ago, just after I gave birth. My husband would also tell me to take a break for a day while he looked after the children, she says.
Another piece she performs, explores the story of Krishna recurrently asking his mother to play with him, while she looks for ways to keep him entertained on his own. A mother herself, Meera adds, it is pure joy to step into the shoes of a child and experience their emotions.
Following the concept of humanisation of gods, one piece featuring Lakshmi and Parvati incorporates traditional folk martial arts move ments in a fight scene between the two. The ending — a reconciliation between the two devis — emphasises that unity among religions and communities is essential, and that women must not fight for the sake of their husbands.
Speaking about her relationship with Bharatanatyam, Meera says she is still exploring and finding her voice in the form. I’m not the same person I was five years ago. The form has evolved, and so have the audience’s expectations. Owing to this, my relationship with Bharatanatyam is also dynamic. I don’t know what my destination is, but the journey is definitely Bharatanatyam.
Reflecting on the classical dance scene, Meera notes that audiences are dwindling, and artistes need support of their peer by introducing newer audiences to the form. The spectators don’t need to understand everything the dancer is trying to say. Even a single moment of emotional connection or relatability can draw them to the art form.
Tickets at 1,000.
April 26, 6 pm.
At Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara Hills.
