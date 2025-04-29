International Dance Day 2025 - The joy of movement and the heart of life: a conversation with Kuchipudi dancers

Contemporary influences

“Art forms are constantly evolving — even though we like to tell ourselves it’s tradition, it’s ancient, it is never set in stone. It’s like a flowing river,” says Kiranmayee. For instance, Kuchipudi, once practiced only by men, is now female-dominated.

Although an ever-evolving art form, Katyayani notes that there was stagnation post the 1990s, after Vempati Chinna Satyam’s innovations and framework. “People stopped creating content with sensibilities that speak to the present time. Very few have managed to take it beyond the framework he created. That, I think, is a huge detriment to the popularity and understanding of the form,” Katyayni says. She cites the example of Pochampally weavers who preserve their weave but adapt colours, motifs, and garment designs to current trends. “Just like they own their weave, we must own our form for it to sustain and flourish,” she adds.

This is something Amy also follows to find her voice. “I never moved away from the format, but in my own way, I moved away from the messages it conveys,” she explains.