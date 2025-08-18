When I Dance, There Is No Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam, says the artist

A

My first performance in Mumbai was in 1963, when I presented Meenakshi Kalyanam and a mythological dance drama I had choreographed as a teenager. It was a great success and deeply encouraging. Bharata Iyer wrote in a prominent newspaper: “Padma opens a new chapter in the history of Bharatanatyam — not only a visual, but an intellectual treat.” From that moment, there was no looking back.

Mumbai has been a constant in my journey — from repeated invitations by Shanmukhananda Sabha to the Bhulabhai Desai Memorial Institute hosting the first-ever seven-day special workshop on the Natyashastra, which later became my first book, Bharata’s Art Then and Now. The city’s audiences have an extraordinary rasana; they are open-minded, sensitive, and deeply appreciative, making it a joy to perform here.

This time, I return to the NCPA with a solo presentation of the Bhagavad Gita, already sold out, which I chose to celebrate UNESCO’s recent recognition of both the Bhagavad Gita and the Natyashastra in the Memory of the World Register. The performance uses the art of communication that the Natyashastra has taught me, making this truly a celebration of heritage.