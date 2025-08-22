Naad Bhed Dance Academy presents a thematic Kathak performance

Kathak is a dance form of devotion with the aim of becoming one with the divine. Naad Bhed Dance Academy celebrates their 10-year anniversary with Katha bhakt aur bhakti ki — an extravagant dance-drama. While tales from Krishna’s life are usually performed in this dance form, Naad Bhed tells the story of Salabega, a poet and devotee of Lord Jagannath. “I feel deeply connected with the deity. This is the first time the story of Salabega is being portrayed in Kathak,” says Archana Mishra, the founder and principal choreographer.

A Kathak performance that will immerse in devotion

This dance-drama aims to blur communal and religious lines, and talk about how there is essentially only one divine. Salabega was born to a Muslim father and an Odia Brahmin mother. According to popular lore, he fell gravely ill at the age of 21. In desperation, his mother urged him to pray to Lord Jagannath, hoping for a divine miracle. As fate would have it, he recovered, and from then on, he dedicated his life to singing the praises of the deity. Yet, because of his Muslim lineage, he was barred from entering temples. Undeterred, Salabega continued to compose heartfelt poetry in Lord Jagannath’s honour, though he yearned for a glimpse of the lord himself. He hoped to see him during the

Rath Yatra but could not reach Puri in time. It is said that, moved by his devotion, the Rath Yatra miraculously halted for five days — allowing Salabega to arrive and witness the procession.

Katha bhakt aur bhakti ki is divided into two segments — the first consists of Odia bhajans interpreted in Hindustani classical music; with a live orchestra. The second half is the dance drama of Salabega’s story, performed to recorded music. “Through this production, I’m trying to revive the Odia culture, and attempt to bridge religious boundaries,” Archana concludes.

Tickets at `150.

August 23, 10.30 am.

At Ravindra Bharati, Lakdikapul.

Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress