Himanshu Srivastava brings Mahabharata’s trans warrior to the stage in Hyderabad

The second piece Himanshu will be performing is titled The Abandoned Gopi, the story of the raas in Vrindavan. Lord Shiva goes to Vrindavan to witness the raas leela but is barred from entering because of his gender. Even after he dresses as a woman, he is not granted an entry. This makes him question the concept of raas, which symbolises love, devotion, and joy. “Raas actually happens within ourselves, not in the outside physical world. We must question our intentions before going on a pilgrimage — do we need to be physically present there, or can the same raas happen at home?” Himanshu asks. In this piece, the dancer uses a veil, symbolising a scissor between the physical and metaphysical worlds.

Himanshu is aware that since the adaptations and the themes portrayed in these pieces are profound and uncommon in Bharatanatyam, they must be communicated clearly to the audiences. “When the subject is bigger than the style, you need to make adaptations to convey it properly. I don’t dance for myself; I can do that behind closed doors too. If the purpose is communication, it must reach the audience clearly,” Himanshu says.

“While the hastas (hand gestures) alone aren’t enough to explain certain concepts, the audience will be able to understand nuances when the whole body expresses. I might be able to explain that I have a veil on my head by just holding two hastas over it, but the audience will really feel it if every part of my face reacts to the touch of the cloth,” he explains.

He adds that when the form shifted from temples to sabhas (kings’ courts), changes were made to cater to the audience. For example, the sarpa nadai (snake-like walk) was invented to address ministers sitting on the sides. Similarly, “I have legal permission to change the form to suit the time.”

Himanshu gives another example of changes in performances, saying, “The stage, as a format, is made for linear and geometric forms. If you dance in a forest in that fashion, you will end up looking like a puppet. In such surroundings, your movement becomes more dynamic. It’s a dancer’s choice whether they want to end up looking like a working laboratory, or just a classroom.”

Tickets at INR 1,563. August 30, 6 pm. At Old School Bridavanam, Jubilee Hills.

