Strong women on screen inspire respect in real life: Isha Sharvani
In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Isha Sharvani shares insights into KiN, a deeply personal dance work drawn from her family’s artistic legacy. As she prepares for her upcoming Mumbai performance, she reflects on preserving traditions in modern nuclear families, the impact of her international experiences on her craft, and the central role of rhythm in both life and performance.
Known for her breathtaking flexibility, aerial artistry, and a seamless blend of classical and contemporary dance, Sharvani comes from a family steeped in the arts, her mother a classical dancer, her father a percussionist. While she has impressed audiences on screen with films like Kisna, Luck by Chance, and Qarib Qarib Singlle, her current focus is creating theatrical dance works that transform intimate family stories into performances that resonate globally.
KiN comes from your own family story. What made you want to share something so personal on stage?
This is my family, and we’ve been making works together for over two decades. This is the first time we’ve chosen a subject so close to home, based on our family’s tradition: my mother and I passed down the legacy of dance, and my brother followed my father into music. Our first gurus were our parents.
I think audiences relate to it because everyone has a family, whether it’s in dance, music, cooking, language, or stories. Every generation transforms traditions and makes them relevant to the times. Kin started during COVID when we were isolated, unable to meet even our loved ones. It made me realize how important it is to preserve connection and keep our family legacies alive—whether through memories, traditions, or art.
That is so interesting because every family has its own small rituals, recipes, crafts, or stories. How do you feel about the shift from joint to nuclear families and the possible loss of these traditions?
I grew up in a joint family with my nanny, uncles, aunts, and cousins. Now I’m raising my son in a nuclear family, which is a cultural shift worldwide. But I believe it’s vital to remember our ancestors. In Kerala, for example, traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and remedies have been passed down for generations. Our ancestors were incredibly advanced in food, health, and beauty practices. The purpose of this show is to honor our legacies and ensure that while we embrace modernity, we don’t lose our rich cultural heritage in dance, music, crafts, and spiritual traditions.
You’ve worked across India and Australia for many years. How have these worlds shaped your artistic language?
I started dancing at 13 and have traveled to 25 countries sharing our culture. The West has structured programs in arts education, which is valuable, but in India, you go directly to the guru and learn from the source. Both approaches have merit. I feel it’s up to each artist to forge their own path, whether learning abroad or within India’s rich tradition.
Rhythm is such a core part of your work, especially with your brother as a percussionist. As we are honoring Ustad Zakir Hussain on the occasion of his first death anniversary, could you share your thoughts on rhythm in dance and life?
Rhythm is life. Time is our most valuable currency, and rhythm—whether in music, dance, or even breathing and yoga—is fundamental. My brother has mastered it, and though I’m a student, I strive to embody rhythm in my aerial work and Kathak. Rhythm informs every movement and moment, making it universal.
You’ve also acted in films like Kisna that you debut with followed by Luck By Chance, Qarib Qarib Singlle among others . Do you miss acting, or do you prefer focusing on dance?
I’ve always considered myself an artist, with multiple branches—acting being one. Stage performance is very different from film: on stage, the audience’s response is immediate, while in film, it can take months. I enjoy both, and my theatrical training from acting now enriches my dance. I would be happy to act in a film again, provided it allows me to use my talent fully, not just as a pretty face.
Do you see cinema evolving in how it portrays women?
Absolutely. I’ve noticed more films now portraying strong women characters. Cinema can influence society, and I hope this inspires greater respect for women in everyday life. It’s exciting to see young filmmakers taking responsibility for how women are represented.
What: KiN by Isha Sharvani and Daksha Sheth Dance Company
Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA
When : December 19, 6:30pm
