Strong women on screen inspire respect in real life: Isha Sharvani

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Isha Sharvani shares insights into KiN, a deeply personal dance work drawn from her family’s artistic legacy. As she prepares for her upcoming Mumbai performance, she reflects on preserving traditions in modern nuclear families, the impact of her international experiences on her craft, and the central role of rhythm in both life and performance.

Known for her breathtaking flexibility, aerial artistry, and a seamless blend of classical and contemporary dance, Sharvani comes from a family steeped in the arts, her mother a classical dancer, her father a percussionist. While she has impressed audiences on screen with films like Kisna, Luck by Chance, and Qarib Qarib Singlle, her current focus is creating theatrical dance works that transform intimate family stories into performances that resonate globally.