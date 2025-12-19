Yamini Reddy’s Surya debuts in Hyderabad: A dance tribute to the sun and nature

As the first light of dawn breaks silence and sets the cosmos in motion, the sun rises as the eternal source of life, rhythm, and consciousness. In homage to this primal force, acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy presents Surya – Tvam Surya Pranamamyaham, in Hyderabad for the very first time; a powerful and visually arresting dance production that bridges classical tradition, spiritual inquiry, and contemporary relevance. Conceptualised and co-choreographed by Yamini Reddy, the presentation features choreography by Dr Raja and Dr Radha Reddy, with artistic direction by Kaushalya Reddy.
Surya is part of the Kalaarchana series and an initiative by Natya Tarangini Hyderabad. Drawing inspiration from the Nasadiya Sukta, the profound Vedic hymn of creation, the production traces the cosmic emergence of surya (sun) as the primal force that brings light, order, and life to the universe. More than a celestial presence, Surya becomes a symbol of awakening, balance, and universal harmony.
“Surya is my very first presentation in the city, and a heartfelt offering to the celebrated Hyderabad audience. Through this theme, we journey into that powerful moment when consciousness first opens its eyes to light.” says Yamini.
She adds, “In this spirit, the presentation titled Surya Pranamamyaham emerges as a reminder of our sacred duty toward prakriti (nature). In celebrating the sun, we also celebrate the Earth the sun illumines; in honouring its brilliance, we honour the ecosystems that breathe because of the sun. Thus, this performance becomes an artistic prayer for conservation.”
Anchored in the classical grammar of Kuchipudi, the production unfolds through intricate footwork, evocative abhinaya, and dynamic group choreography. As the narrative evolves, Surya transforms into both a spiritual journey and an urgent reflection on humanity’s bond with prakriti — the natural world — calling attention to the delicate equilibrium that sustains existence.
The performance features an ensemble of 25 dancers, accompanied by a live orchestra. Signature lighting and sound design respond seamlessly to the dancers’ breath and rhythm, creating an immersive visual and sonic experience that merges classical rigor with contemporary resonance, guided by the timeless symbolism of the sun.
Renowned Kuchipudi luminaries Raja and Radha Reddy reflect on the work, saying, “Art must shine its light and touch the inner self. Surya does just that; it awakens more than it entertains. We are delighted to see Yamini’s vision unfold in her first production.”
The music composition for Surya is by Kolanki Sai Kumar and P Vidyasagar, whose evocative score deepens the emotional and spiritual texture of the performance.
Tickets start at INR 500.
Available online.
December 20, 6 pm.
At Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City.
