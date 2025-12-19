Yamini Reddy’s Surya debuts in Hyderabad: A dance tribute to the sun and nature

Surya is part of the Kalaarchana series and an initiative by Natya Tarangini Hyderabad. Drawing inspiration from the Nasadiya Sukta, the profound Vedic hymn of creation, the production traces the cosmic emergence of surya (sun) as the primal force that brings light, order, and life to the universe. More than a celestial presence, Surya becomes a symbol of awakening, balance, and universal harmony.

“Surya is my very first presentation in the city, and a heartfelt offering to the celebrated Hyderabad audience. Through this theme, we journey into that powerful moment when consciousness first opens its eyes to light.” says Yamini.

She adds, “In this spirit, the presentation titled Surya Pranamamyaham emerges as a reminder of our sacred duty toward prakriti (nature). In celebrating the sun, we also celebrate the Earth the sun illumines; in honouring its brilliance, we honour the ecosystems that breathe because of the sun. Thus, this performance becomes an artistic prayer for conservation.”