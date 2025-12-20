PastForward: Adithya PV embodies the spirit of Bengaluru’s contemporary bharatanatyam movement

In the past 15 years, classical dance forms have evolved significantly. What was once performed primarily as seva in temples or showcased at festivals and formal events, has now expanded into short-form digital content and online platforms. The traditional guru–shishya model has also adapted, with many learners now accessing instruction through flexible, self-paced online classes and videobased training.

“Technology, when used well, is truly a gift. During the pandemic, many people realised that you don’t need a sabha or an organiser to create a stage for you — you can build your own platform. As you may know, many organisers exploit young dancers by taking money from them. Why submit to that when you can share your work on Instagram or YouTube and reach a far wider audience? Of course, nothing can replace the experience of a live performance, but technology has shifted the financial landscape. I’ve heard of people using ChatGPT for translations, script work or even AI to generate lyrics and jati patterns. Instead of paying thousands of rupees for tasks like these, you can use AI as a tool. But, yes, verification of facts is essential,” he shares.