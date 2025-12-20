PastForward: Shree Shravan B Chetty stands as one of Bengaluru’s most promising contemporary dancers

At just twenty-three, Shree Shravan B Chetty stands at the vibrant intersection of film, theatre and dance, an artiste shaped as much by his own relentless discipline as by the cultural energy of Bengaluru, the city in which he was born and raised. Now pursuing a master’s in Theatre Practice and Movement in the United Kingdom, Shravan represents a new generation of Indian performers who blend tradition and global sensibility with effortlessness.
Shravan’s artistic journey began at Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio and has since carried him across countries and cultures, refining a versatile vocabulary thats pans hip-hop under Yash Kedilaya, breaking with the Black Ice Crew and salsa trained by Richard Tholoor. His great pride in his heritage even led him naturally to India’s classical arts as well, finding a resonant home in kathak, mentored by the esteemed Mousumi Chowdary. Later, a profound engagement with contemporary dance under Om Karthik found a cosy spot in his heart.
Speaking to Indulge on the occasion of our 15th anniversary, he lays his concerns bare, “the major problem we are facing in contemporary dance today is the lack of real dancing and a major shift towards ‘reel dancing.’ It feels as though contemporary dance has shifted from being a deeply embodied, live experience to becoming something more tailored for reels and screens. Many dancers now choreograph with the camera in mind, focusing on angles and trends rather than the raw physicality and emotional depth that once defined the form.”
As the founder of BYI Studios, Shravan channels his multidisciplinary training into crafting imaginative, cross-genre content that bridges dance, theatre and film — constantly seeking ideas that sit outside the ordinary yet are true to the artforms and their traditions.
“I look at Bengaluru’s architecture as constantly being ‘under construction.’ That unfinished quality and the constant changes are beautiful to me. One needs to be able to construct and deconstruct their bodies when required. At times, the only way to learn is to forget what you have already lear nt and make way for new knowledge. I am translating that into movement by exploring how a body can be built and deconstructed in real-time on stage. Similarly, as we are shifting towards a more mediated society, it becomes important how we use it while keeping in mind the essence of what is real. Technology in dance can move beyond sight and sound by directly stimulating the body through touch, temperature and even the feeling of motion, so the audience feels the choreography rather than only watching it. This can create future performances that are shared physical experiences, almost like being inside a moving body or environment, not just in front of it. But, I strongly feel some things are better off the way they are,” he opines.
His growing list of accolades, including the Kala Chaitara Award from the Indian Institute of Fine Arts, Wonder Kid Karnataka by Kasthuri TV Channel and multiple medals at the Dance World Cup in both Brighton and Portugal, stands as a testament to his talent, drive and unwavering commitment to excellence. Ambitious, grounded and forward-thinking, Shree Shravan is steadily carving his place as an influential voice in the industry — one whose journey reflects both the rich roots of Bengaluru and the boundless horizons he continues to pursue.
“Building a future audience starts with children, so partnering with schools and parents to make dance and theatre part of growing up is crucial. Exposure matters a lot at a young age; events that invite people to act, design or assist are important. Participation more than just spectatorship; it is just a small push or guidance that is required to make a difference. I personally would like to reflect on traditional principles that carry cultural memory, ethics and ways of being in the body, so they can give future work depth and clarity, if they are re-questioned in each new context instead of repeated mechanically. Th e human body is strong and needs to be structured and built, so using the body and treating it to various styles through rigorous training and workshops will be my way of creating space for the future,” he concludes.
