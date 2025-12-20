PastForward: Shree Shravan B Chetty stands as one of Bengaluru’s most promising contemporary dancers

As the founder of BYI Studios, Shravan channels his multidisciplinary training into crafting imaginative, cross-genre content that bridges dance, theatre and film — constantly seeking ideas that sit outside the ordinary yet are true to the artforms and their traditions.

“I look at Bengaluru’s architecture as constantly being ‘under construction.’ That unfinished quality and the constant changes are beautiful to me. One needs to be able to construct and deconstruct their bodies when required. At times, the only way to learn is to forget what you have already lear nt and make way for new knowledge. I am translating that into movement by exploring how a body can be built and deconstructed in real-time on stage. Similarly, as we are shifting towards a more mediated society, it becomes important how we use it while keeping in mind the essence of what is real. Technology in dance can move beyond sight and sound by directly stimulating the body through touch, temperature and even the feeling of motion, so the audience feels the choreography rather than only watching it. This can create future performances that are shared physical experiences, almost like being inside a moving body or environment, not just in front of it. But, I strongly feel some things are better off the way they are,” he opines.