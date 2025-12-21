PastForward: Lourd Vijay recounts the origins of western dance in Bengaluru

“Many people are reluctant to invest the time required for proper training and practice; they often learn just enough to get onto the dance floor. This is partly because Bengaluru is not a highly competitive city for dancers in terms of skill. Take kizomba, for example — it is relatively easy to learn compared to salsa, with a low entry barrier. With just an hour of instruction, one can already be confident enough to dance socially. Most dancers in Bengaluru are professionals — the city being the IT capital of India means many are tech workers, entrepreneurs or have other careers, with dance serving purely as a hobby. Street dance forms like hip-hop are a different story. Here, the learners tend to be younger, highly focused, competitive and committed to rigorous practice,” he tells us.

However, at present, the most popular form of dance being pursued is west coast swing and has even managed to overtake salsa. “ Its surge in popularity is partly due to social media being flooded with videos, creating a strong market demand. It is exceptionally adaptive; it thrives on improvisation, so dancers don’t have to strictly follow rigid rules. This element of freedom intrigues newcomers, many of whom are putting considerable effort into learning it. Its novelty, combined with the creative possibilities it offers, has drawn people in and kept them engaged. Salsa remains a beloved classic, having been introduced to Bengaluru decades ago and many dancers continue to embrace it,” he elucidates.